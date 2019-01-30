The woman whose voice will forever be associated with Titanic , Céline Dion , is being immortalized in yet another film: This time her own biopic.

Titled The Power Of Love , it follows the Canadian's life from the 1960's up to the present day, according to Deadline. Over that course, it will also focus on her relationship to her late husband René Angélil, who passed away in 2016 after battling throat cancer, and, presumably, the addition of her three children.

As for who will be starring in the film, Dion will be played by French actress and director Valérie Lemercier, best known for Avenue Montaigne , and Sylvain Marcel ( Mensonges ) will play Angélil. Lemercier will also be handling the script and directing the film, which begins production in France this spring with a hefty budget of €23M. Oh, in case you haven't caught on, the film will also be in Dion's native tongue of French.

Dion has had quite the busy month, taking in much of Paris Couture Week. After she was spotted alongside her backup dancer and recent stylist, Pepe Munoz, she gave an update on her relationship status. “I am single,” she told The Sun. “The press said, ‘Oh my God, René just passed and now there’s another man.’ Yeah, there’s another man in my life but not the man in my life... I don’t mind because he’s handsome and he’s my best friend. By the way, when I say, ‘I am single,’ please, leave me alone....Yeah, there’s another man in my life but not the man in my life.”

She also spoke about her late husband, who she still thinks about daily. "I see him every day through the eyes of my children," she said. "He gave me so much strength through all these years. And so much for me to explore." Dion, who wept at this year's Valentino presentation when the fashion house used the couple's wedding song as the soundtrack for its couture collection, also added that she's happy "knowing that now he’s in peace and is resting and is always within me” and that he's “the greatest man in the world."

As for Dion's day to day, she confirmed that she is living her best life. "To be honest with you, I think I’m at the best of my life right now and I really want to enjoy and embrace every moment of it," she said. "It’s like I’m having a second wind." She'll be on her third wind by the time the biopic arrives.