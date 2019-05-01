There may be a new set of Charlie's Angels coming to a theater near you soon, but the aughts cast is still in full Angel mode. When Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore came to support Lucy Liu as the actress received her very own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that was especially evident. The trio, who appeared in the 2000 film, were also joined at the event by Demi Moore , who played the villain in the 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle .

After cheering on Liu from the sidelines when she walked up to receive her star, the three Angels along with Moore posed for photos together and seemed to be having a blast. The occasion was momentous, not just because of the reunion, but also because Diaz is rarely spotted in public these days, ever since announcing her retirement last year, in the wake of her last film role in 2014's Annie remake.

Speaking of remakes, the aughts cast — along with the rest of the world — is eagerly anticipating Elizabeth Banks' reboot of the series and film, starring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and W cover girl Naomi Scott. When Barrymore was asked about it last year, she told Entertainment Tonight , "I'm just excited for them because every generation that brings Charlie's Angels out into the world is about the power of three women and what they can do, while loving men and wanting to date them or working side by side with them. But there's just something about Charlie's Angels that make men and women so happy... [ Charlie's Angels ] is so positive. So if they keep that alive in this new iteration, it's just going to be great."

Pinterest Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Meanwhile, Liu has also expressed her excitement for it, telling Entertainment Tonight , "To me, I think it's very exciting. It's like Sherlock Holmes . The material in itself is a very different type of literature — and it's not necessarily literature. But it is something that people keep coming back to and they're drawn to. That's something that needs to be explored and if it needs to be explored on all different levels, then it should be. It will only be a more positive result for women."