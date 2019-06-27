Good morning angels, the Charlie's Angels trailer is finally here, and this 2019 reboot already has just about everything you would want in a blockbuster: Kristen Stewart elbowing a man in the face, Noah Centineo as a "handsome nerd," a dance sequence, lots of explosions, a horse whip, many wigs, and a tercet by Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, and Ariana Grande . Elizabeth Banks, who wrote the screenplay and directed the movie, also stars as one of three Bosleys (the ringleader of sorts for the Angels).

In the 2019 update of the classic television series from the late 1970s which starred Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith, Stewart plays Sabina Wilson, a spy who "runs the ground game," like sneaking into buildings with high security levels, and newcomer Ella Balinska plays a former MI6 agent who is skilled at taking people out (and also flirts with Centineo in the trailer). Naomi Scott plays Elena Houghlin, the newest recruit, forming a trio of "Angels" who work together to do the jobs that traditional law enforcement are too doltish to do, like keeping weapons out of the hands of bad guys who might want to take over the world. You know, typical action hero stuff.

Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou, somewhat confusingly, also play Bosley, and the IMDb page for the movie lists Nat Faxon as Charlie, who was voiced by John Forsythe but never seen on screen in the 2000 version of Charlie's Angels , which starred Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz.

Of course, with this reboot, there's a pop song to go along with it, just like there was with the 2000 iteration of the film, which utilized Destiny's Child's "Independent Women Part 1" as part of its promotion and soundtrack nearly two decades ago. This Charlie's Angels gets Cyrus, Del Rey, and Grande (who also co-executive produced the entire film's soundtrack) for the trailer.

This international trio of spies will hit theaters this November.

