Attention, all eligible bachelors: If you want to date Charlize Theron , you are more than welcome — and, in fact, encouraged — to do so. On Thursday, while promoting her upcoming film Long Shot with Seth Rogen at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the Oscar winner put out a call for any and all love interests to hurry up and make a move.

While, as the film's title implies, it's somewhat tough to believe that Rogen's character in the film would strike up a relationship with Theron's, of her actual offscreen life, Theron told Entertainment Tonight , "I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up.... I'm shockingly available." Rogen jumped in to joke, "She's out there," before Theron added: "I've made it very clear."

This implies, then, that those rumors in recent months that Theron was dating Brad Pitt and/or another of her Long Shot costars, Alexander Skarsgård , were indeed untrue. Back in January, some tabloids put out a report that she and Pitt had been spotted acting "ridiculously touchy-feely" with each other in Los Angeles, claiming that they'd been "casually dating" for about a month; before that, when asked whether he and Theron had taken their friendship to the next level , Skarsgård said, "People can think whatever they want."

That decade-long solitude, for the record, is a bit of hyperbole. Theron dated Irish actor Stuart Townsend for nearly a decade, until early 2010. In December 2013, she began dating Sean Penn , who proposed the following November. In June 2015, however, they broke off their engagement, meaning she's only had about three and a half years of being "shockingly single." Still, she's clearly ready for someone to "step up"—so step right up, single men of the world.

