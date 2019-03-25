Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have been broken up for almost two years now (and divorced for less than a year), but they have figured out a way to remain on good terms. The former couple, who share a son, 6-year-old Jack, have even embraced each other’s attempts to find new love. Such was the case when Pratt told Faris that he was planning on proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Before Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement this past January, the actor gave Faris advanced notice that he was planning on remarrying. Faris recently opened up about how that conversation unfolded, while discussing their coparenting relationship. “Well, Chris and I had a long conversation earlier on about—our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place,” she said on the podcast Divorce Sucks! “Do we do that sooner or later? Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, Do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?”

Apparently, when Pratt told Faris that he would be proposing to Schwarzenegger, Faris was so happy for him she offered to officiate their wedding. “He was so sweet, as he always is,” she said. “He called me, like, ‘So I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up.’ And I was like, ‘That’s awesome!’ and I told him that I was an ordained minister.”

Their secret to making divorce look easy? “Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful toward each other,” Faris said, “and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that’s what I want.” We should all strive to be just as “lame.”