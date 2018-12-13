Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 's daughter and first child Luna is only two years old, but she's already a TV star. Today, the trailer was release for the upcoming season of Lip Sync Battle and Luna's cameo in it is obviously adorable.

The fifth season of the show — yes, there really have been that many installments — premieres January 17, 2019, and, when it does, Luna Simone Stephens is going to steal the show. The toddler doesn't lip sync in the next season of the series, but she does cheer on Big Bird and Elmo while they do. All the while Luna sits on her dad's shoulders and lap, as her mom is on host duty, dancing to The Black Eyed Peas' 2010 hit "I Gotta Feeling." "We loooooove Big Bird," Legend says.

Of course, little else is given away by the trailer. But it does present a wide spectrum of guests in the fifth season of Lip Sync Battle . The guest list is stacked, too. Everyone from Mariah Carey and Serena Williams (doing Beyoncé, of course ) to Darren Criss, Jason Schwartzman, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, Jermaine Dupri, Boris Kodjoe, Pitbull, Vanessa Morgan, Andy Grammer, Andy Roddick, Brooklyn Decker, and Lele Pons make appearances.

Williams isn't the only one who takes on Beyoncé in the next season; the Fab Five of Queer Eye also do their best Bey impressions. They dressed for the part, too, in the pop star's Coachella headlining set uniform of cutoff jean shorts and a cropped yellow letterman sweatshirt. There's even more Bey cosplay as Karamo Brown wears her costume from the music video for "Telephone" as Jonathan Van Ness dons Lady Gaga's attire from the same clip. "I feel like Beyoncé, are you kidding me?," Brown says.

Teigen recently talked about how she and cohost LL Cool J are able to draw so many big names to the show and, apparently, it couldn't be easier. “Honestly, I don’t have to recruit that many people,” she told Billboard earlier this year as the fourth season premiered. “I get people coming up to me saying that they want to be on the show. And that’s always fun to see at, like, the Met Ball.” Few guests, though, if any, look like they're having as much fun as her daughter, Luna.