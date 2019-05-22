Christopher Nolan’s next film is finally taking shape. According to Deadline , the highly secretive film will be called Tenet and has already started a production that will span a whopping seven countries. Nolan has a long history of keeping his projects close to the vest, so let us bask in what little we do know about the film.

Described as an “action epic revolving around the world of international espionage,” the film will be toplined by John David Washington, Robert Pattinson , and Elizabeth Debicki . Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Clémence Poésy will round out the cast.

As is usually the case, Nolan wrote the screenplay himself. And while he’s teaming with frequent collaborators like Dunkirk ‘s director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema and editor Jennifer Lame, Nolan has also recruited one of the industry’s hottest composers to pen the score. Though Nolan famously collaborates with Hans Zimmer (the Inception “whomp” has become cultural lexicon), this time he’s enlisted the services of Ludwig Göransson, whose Black Panther score nabbed him an Oscar.

We’d wager that very few people on planet Earth have seen the script, apart from those who are involved in production. One of those lucky individuals is Pattinson, who raved about it in a recent interview with USA Today. “I got locked in a room to read the script – I don’t have it myself,” Pattinson said. “I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

Unfortunately, the rest of us will have to wait until July 17, 2020, when Tenet arrives in theaters.

