Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were previously spotted taking a break from the drama of Riverdale for a New Year's vacation filled with beachside relaxation. And though the two didn't post any photos of each other on their social media accounts, new photos have emerged that captured the pair enjoying a walk together on the beach with some tell tale PDA. You can view peruse the photos here .

Though Cole and Lili have addressed the fact that there are rumors about an offscreen relationship in the past, neither of them have actually clarified whether something romantic is happening between them. (Cole previously said he preferred to keep his offscreen life out of the public eye, and Lili has echoed the sentiment.) Sure, these photos don't technically provide any official confirmation of the reported relationship , but the two appeared to have enjoyed their time together in the sun and sand.

Reinhart and Sprouse hadn't known each other before playing each other's love interests on screen, but Reinhart had been a fan of Spouse's former Disney show.

“I thought KJ [Apa] was so hot, so charming,” Reinhart once told us of her Riverdale cast mates. "I had seen Cole and Camila at the studio test, and thought Cami was so beautiful. It's funny, I don’t really remember having an opinion on Cole, to be honest. Of course, I had grown up watching [ The Suite Life ] but I wasn’t really starstruck. He just seemed like this really attractive, normal guy.”

