The cast of comely villains in Matt Reeves' forthcoming The Batman is growing. So far, we know Paul Dano will be The Riddler and Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman. Now, according to reports from Deadline Colin Farrell is "in talks" to take on the role of the Penguin, though that has yet to be officially confirmed by the studio.

Previously played by Danny DeVito in Tim Burton 's 1992 iteration of the DC Comics franchise, the super villain is named for his penguin-like physique and black-and-white attire, which includes a black top hat, a tuxedo, and a high-tech weaponized umbrella. He waddles and squawks, like the seabird for which he is named, and has never been characterized as a particularly hot.

Between Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Dano as The Riddler, and now possibly Farrell, The Batman is shaping up to be quite an attractive interpretation of Gotham. Not that that's a bad thing—dreamy villains might just be enough to set this film apart among the endless interpretations of the comic book.

In other casting news, a report from The Wrap claims that Andy Serkis may come onboard as Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's butler. There are also rumors that Matthew McConaughey could play Harvey Dent (later known as Two-Face after his face is destroyed by a mob boss in court).

If he is indeed signed on, The Batman won't be Farrell's first foray into the action-fantasy space—he's been playing Graves in the Fantastic Beasts series since 2016. One thing's for sure: the man looks good in a tux.

