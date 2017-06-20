So Beguiling

A Photographic Guide To Everyone Colin Farrell Has Dated

In Sofia Coppola's latest film, The Beguiled, due out in theaters this Friday, Colin Farrell plays John McBurney, a wounded soldier brought in by a small, Southern all-girls school in order to convalesce. His male presence quickly stirs the household, as several of the ladies at hand begin to play for his affection—and he is more than willing to flirt back. It's a role that Farrell has seemingly been preparing for all of this life—or at least since 1999, when he made his Hollywood debut in The War Zone. Since then, Farrell quickly made a name for himself as one of the world's most famous bachelors. At the height of his bad boy-dom, the actor had flings with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears, as well as a rumored fling with Alexander co-star Angelina Jolie. Recently, Farrell also revealed he had a romantic relationship with Elizabeth Taylor at the end of her life, before being spotted out with Rihanna, proving that he is not one to have a "type." Here, a look back at his most public relationships.
Farrell married actress Amelia Warner in a non-legally binding ceremony in 2001 during a vacation to Tahiti.
The duo, who appeared on many red carpets together, split less than a year later.

Warner would go on to date Fifty Shade of Grey star Jamie Dornan.

Farrell met actress Michelle Rodriguez on the set of 2003's S.W.A.T., and were rumored to be party mates for a time.

Farrell dated model Kim Bordenave, on left, for nearly two years, during which the two welcomed a son.

It was rumored that Angelina Jolie approached Farrell during the filming of their 2004 movie Alexander.

Farrell arrived at the premiere of 2003's The Recruit with Britney Spears, but claimed the two were only friends.

Farrell and Lindsay were often spotted together around 2004, even appearing on Saturday Night Live to spoof the rumors.

Farrell moved on from Spears and Lohan to Carmen Electra briefly in 2006.

After Electra, Farrell was spotted out with Lake Bell while filming Pride and Glory in 2006.

The two quickly became red carpet official, including an event supporting ASPCA in New York in 2007.

The pair were all smiles at the premiere of Pride and Glory.

By 2010, Farrell had moved on to Polish actress Alicja Bachleda, his co-star in the film Ondine.

The pair stayed together for nearly two years, before breaking up in 2010.

