A Photographic Guide To Everyone Colin Farrell Has Dated
Colin Farrell has always had star power and charisma to spare. Since making his Hollywood debut in The War Zone in 1999 and winning critical acclaim for Tigerland in 2000, Farrell quickly situated himself as one of the town’s hottest up-and-coming leading mean. Though, he also made a name for himself as one of the world’s most famous bachelors. At the height of his bad boy-dom, the actor had flings with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears, as well as a rumored fling with Alexander co-star Angelina Jolie. Farrell even once revealed he had a romantic relationship with Elizabeth Taylor at the end of her life, before being spotted out with Rihanna, proving that he is not one to have a “type.” His recent on-stage flirtations with Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes briefly recalled his lathario days, though (spoiler alert) he’s certainly settled down in recent years. Here, a look back at his most public relationships.
