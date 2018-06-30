As many Americans watch the unfolding human rights crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border with growing horror, Broadway's brightest stars are teaming up to do what Broadway stars to best in trying times: Put on a show! Musical theater power couple Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley have organized and will host Concert For America, a music and comedy event that will stream live on Facebook and at concertsforamerica.com at 5pm EST on Saturday night. As Rolling Stone notes, this timing allows Broadway actors in currently-running shows to appear between afternoon matinee performances and evening performances.

Stars expected to appear in Concert For America include Matt Bomer, currently on Broadway in The Boys In The Band , Tina Fey, writer of Mean Girls The Musical , Supergirl 's Jeremy Jordan, Frozen's Idina Menzel, the legendary Andrea Martin and the even more legendary Audra McDonald. Oh, and Andrew Rannells and Chita Rivera and Patrick Wilson and The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle. And a bunch of other people! It's going to be Broadway-tastic.

According to the organization's website , the Concert For America series began after Rudetsky and Wesley decided to expand their charitable efforts from focusing on children to a wider array of people in need: "It became clear by the end of 2016 that the number of people at risk in the United States had increased greatly and the net had widened immensely... They wanted to benefit a wide array of non-profit organizations serving a diverse audience but all having a similar focus: fighting for civil and human rights for all Americans."

Ticket sales and donations brought in by Saturday night's concert event will benefit four organizations working to help those affected by the Trump administration's harsh immigration policies: Al Otro Lado, Texas Civil Rights Project, ACLU Foundation of Texas and The Florence Project.

