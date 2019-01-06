You know how for Marvel movies, first they announce the title with a "teaser trailer" that just tells you when the actual trailer drops, and then the trailer drops and tells you what the movie is going to be about, but then it's still like a year before you can see the movie? That's kind of what social media is turning into. People tweet cryptically about new projects they are working on but can't talk about yet, pop stars Instagram contextless artwork to fuel fan speculation about their next album. And now Kendall Jenner is going to talk about...something. Something important. It's like a teaser trailer for her life.

On Saturday, Kris Jenner posted a video clip of her daughter to Instagram in which the model tells the camera, "When I was 14, I couldn't reach as many people as I can now. Now that I'm twenty-two and I have this whole thing behind me I can speak to so many people and just be like, I can help you, and it's okay. I experience it and I'm very normal. I understand you. Like, I can connect with you. And try and help." According to the video, "Connect With Kendall" will happen tonight on her Twitter. Well, that's one way to counter-program the Golden Globes!

In her caption, Kris wrote, "I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. Make sure to watch Kendall’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved. #bethechange #shareyourstory #changetheconversation #proudmom #finallyasolution #authenticity #mydaughterinspiresme #getready"

In the comments and on Twitter, fans speculated that the younger Jenner would be opening up about her anxiety, which she has dealt with for many years. Others questioned whether she could be announcing something to do with her sexuality, though the serious tone of the video doesn't quite fit with a "coming out" narrative. Honestly, this big announcement, whatever it is, could be as grave as a suicide attempt or sexual assault, or as random as being born with webbed feet, we simply don't know. And if it is something tragic, please ignore that joke about webbed feet; we are not insensitive monsters, we are just speculating because this video is pretty cryptic.

