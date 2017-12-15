Dakota Johnson isn't afraid to make some bold hair statements, from intricate updos to romantic braids. But, no matter how she switches it up, she usually keeps her strands in the same, signature medium length and chestnut-brown shade. This week, ahead of the release of the final Fifty Shades installment, the actor is lightening up, literally. She was spotted out and about yesterday afternoon sporting a new version of her brown hair that featured subtle blonde highlights toward the ends and a center part for a pretty sunny effect.

In an interview with Refinery29 Dakota's hairstylist and famed colorist Tracy Cunningham explained the process. "We had been using a gloss to darken her hair color to brunette," she told them, "but she’s naturally a dark blond, so the highlights were an easy transition. I used Redken Flash Lift to foil highlight all over, then went in with a ShadesEQ gloss around her root area to lessen the line of demarcation."

Pinterest Backgrid

Of course, new highlights aren't the only new thing in Johnson's life. She's reportedly now "definitely dating" Coldplay frontman (and Gwyneth Paltrow ex) Chris Martin. The upcoming end of her 50 Shades era does call for some bold new choices though. After 50 Shades Freed premiers, you'll next see the starlet in adventurous indie films like a remake of Suspiria and the film The Peanut Butter Falcon .

