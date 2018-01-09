James Bond may live in a sleek London flat, but the man who plays him apparently prefers a Brooklyn brownstone.
According to Page Six, Daniel Craig is reportedly the new owner of a Cobble Hill residence that previously belonged to the married couple of novelist Martin Amis and writer Isabel Fonseca. Although neither Craig nor his wife, Rachel Weisz, have confirmed the purchase, Page Six is reporting that the couple purchased the 1901 home for a cool $6.75 million.
At five stories and 6,600 square feet, the property is one of Cobble Hill's largest homes, according to the listing from Corcoran. The historic residence has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, featuring high ceilings as well as an elevator, a garden, a patio, and a roof deck. But despite the home's luxurious trappings, the celebrity couple will have to subject it to a significant amount of refurbishing. In 2016, a chimney set the ceiling's wood beams on fire, sparking a blaze that required the response of 60 firefighters and EMS workers, prompting Amis and Fonseca's family to relocate to a downtown Brooklyn high-rise. Consequently, the building now has a "brand new roof and extensive repair," per the listing, requiring a contractor to do finishing work. The listing described it as a "clean, blank slate."
Previously, Weisz and Craig were reported to have lived in an $11.5 million penthouse in Soho.
