James Bond may live in a sleek London flat , but the man who plays him apparently prefers a Brooklyn brownstone.

According to Page Six , Daniel Craig is reportedly the new owner of a Cobble Hill residence that previously belonged to the married couple of novelist Martin Amis and writer Isabel Fonseca . Although neither Craig nor his wife, Rachel Weisz, have confirmed the purchase, Page Six is reporting that the couple purchased the 1901 home for a cool $6.75 million.

At five stories and 6,600 square feet, the property is one of Cobble Hill's largest homes, according to the listing from Corcoran . The historic residence has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, featuring high ceilings as well as an elevator, a garden, a patio, and a roof deck. But despite the home's luxurious trappings, the celebrity couple will have to subject it to a significant amount of refurbishing. In 2016, a chimney set the ceiling's wood beams on fire, sparking a blaze that required the response of 60 firefighters and EMS workers, prompting Amis and Fonseca's family to relocate to a downtown Brooklyn high-rise. Consequently, the building now has a "brand new roof and extensive repair," per the listing, requiring a contractor to do finishing work. The listing described it as a "clean, blank slate."

Previously, Weisz and Craig were reported to have lived in an $11.5 million penthouse in Soho.

