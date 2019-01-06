The Beckhams Confess to Dressing Up in Peaky Blinders Looks Together

If you've noticed that the male Beckhams—specifically David Beckham and son Brooklyn —have adopted a rather dandy-ish look of late, well, you're not wrong. The duo are huge fans of the show Peaky Blinders , about a London street gang in the 1920's, and are keen to adopt the characters' style.

“We watch Peaky Blinders all the time—and dress like that every day," said Brooklyn at a launch event for British men's retailer Kent & Curwen's new Peaky Blinders -inspired collection. Brooklyn may or may not have been joking, but Kent & Curwen is David Beckham's clothing line, and the soccer star said that he approached the show about doing a collaboration. Said series creator Steven Knight, "These men were gangsters — but they were absolute dandies, too, which feeds right into this partnership with Kent & Curwen. We’re a match made in heaven,” per Women's Wear Daily .

Beckham's Spice Girl-turned-designer wife Victoria approved of the clothes, saying, "This collection was very honest and true to David and his style... and the show was beautiful, too.”

The show was also notable for being a Beckham Boyz (their gang name, just go with it) double date. David and Victoria indulged in a bit of "rare" PDA and shared a "sweet smooch" during the show, reports The Daily Mail . Don't get too excited; it's on the cheek. Meanwhile, Brooklyn attended with his new girlfriend Hana Cross, who he's reportedly been with for about a month. Cross is a model, and according to her Instagram, the pair also spent New Year's Eve together. True to his word, the younger Beckham spent that evening dressed a lot like a Peaky Blinder:

The whole gang celebrated the London Men's Fashion Week show on Instagram, where they posted pictures in which absolutely no one is smiling because this is fashion, this is Britain, this is Peaky Blinders .

