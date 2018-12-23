Insatiable Star Debby Ryan Is Engaged to Josh Dun

Congratulations are in order. Actress Debby Ryan, star of Netflix's Insatiable , and Josh Dun, the drummer for soft rock band Twenty One Pilots, are officially engaged. Ryan revealed the happy news on Twitter, posting a quartet of photos documenting the popping of the question and writing, "I said yes! Well technically I said 'NO WAY' twice but I meant yes."

Not sure what Dun told Ryan to get her to the picturesque location where he got down on one knee, but she was definitely camera-ready in a long floral dress and subtle gold jewelry to go with her shiny diamond engagement ring. On Instagram, Dun revealed that the lookout is actually a tree house in New Zealand, writing, "I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She my dude for life. I love you Debby." He posted more pictures from the occasion, including Ryan crying, a soulful black-and-white shot that reminds us of the Sussexes , and a picture of the drop-shaped treehouse that looks to be destination-worthy.

It's been a busy year for the couple, who started dating in 2013, per Us Weekly . Dun, one half of the musical duo Twenty One Pilots, released the album Trench in October, and Ryan, who started as a Disney channel star on Jessie, led the controversial Netflix comedy Insatiable , which had received criticism when it premiered for its depiction of weight loss, among other plotlines.

On Instagram Stories, Ryan shared more candid pictures from the proposal and the subsequent engagement dinner. There, Dun had another surprise for his bride-to-be: he flew her brother and brother's wife to New Zealand to celebrate with them. Okay, extended Ryan family. You're winning Christmas so far.

See below for all of the images of the happy pair:

