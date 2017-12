On Thursday, the world got its first look at the official engagement portrait of Prince Harry and fiancé Meghan Markle, an intimate and up close look at the happy couple as captured by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski. In the set of three released by Kensington Palace, Harry and Markle look ecstatic, holding hands and blissfully laughing as they stroll through a stunning landscape. Of course, the United Kingdom has a long tradition of similarly over the moon couples smiling for their first official portraits: there's Prince William and the then Kate Middleton , beaming for the cameras at St James Palace, and there's his mother Lady Diana, later to become Princess Diana , bashfully posing with Prince Charles in what would become her trademark Mona Lisa smirk. From Princess Margaret and the future Lord Snowdon, a relationship now immortalized by Netflix's The Crown, to the portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and the future Prince Philip, take a look back at the most touching royal engagement portraits.