While promoting her new movie Rough Night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Demi Moore shared the story of a pretty rough night of her own: The actress told the talk show host that her two front teeth recently broke off due to stress.

“I sheared off my front teeth. And I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really cool, but I think it’s really something that’s important to share,” she told the audience. “Because I think it’s, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in America, which is stress. But in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure that my teeth were in,” she joked.

Fallon asked her how that happens, and she explained that all of a sudden, she accidentally knocked one of her teeth out. “I literally knocked it out.... It was almost like it fell out and my warranty was up,” she said. “Thank God for modern dentistry.” She also added that her three daughters love the look. “My children...love seeing me without my teeth because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human,” she said.

Because Moore has since had the gap repaired, she brought along the receipts of her missing teeth. She shared a photo of herself grinning sans one front tooth (she explained that the picture depicts only one tooth missing, even though she lost both front teeth) with the audience, as well as a goofy filtered Snapchat video she took of herself at the dentist.

Moore’s assertion that her broken teeth were a result of stress is actually founded in science. As explained by Dentistry.net , stress actually does have a history of affecting oral health. The website explains that stress can sometimes cause teeth-grinding or jaw-clenching, two activities that often happen while asleep or unconsciously. Over time, these activities can cause molars to wear down and teeth to crack or break.

