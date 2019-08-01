With another Democratic Debate comes another fresh batch of memes, this time starring Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Joe Biden , Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Andrew Yang, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, Jay Inslee, and Michael Bennet.

If you haven't heard of a few of those names, it's because in the race for the 2020 election, there are simply too many people running for President of the United States. There are so many people that we have to sit through two consecutive nights of these debates just to see who will advance forward with the Democratic Party. Imagine how tired everyone (viewers and candidates alike) must be by now. Of course, everyone is desperate for a sound byte, but it seems like no one ever predicts just how memeable their sound bytes could be.

On a serious note, the debate started with chanting from the audience, interrupting Booker and de Blasio's opening statements. Protestors shouted "Fire Pantaleo" in reference to Daniel Pantaleo, a New York Police Department Officer embroiled in the killing of Eric Garner (and who, according to the Department of Justice, will not be charged or fired).

But the general consensus from viewers online seems to be that Biden and Harris (a winner of the first round of Democratic Debates earlier this summer) weren't so lucky this time around, with Gabbard bringing up her concerns with Harris's record as a prosecutor and Attorney General of Calfornia, and Castro going after Biden for some of his wavering policies. There was talk of "sipping Kool Aid." Yang went for authenticity and slammed the "reality TV star president" in the White House. Gillibrand echoed the sentiment by saying she would "Clorox the Oval Office" if she were elected. Bennet seemed like he'd just woken up from a nap, and as far as Insleey goes, his insistence on paying attention to climate change seemed to take center stage.

While the second Democratic Debate was arguably not as memeable as the first (it is possible that nothing could gain as much viral traction as Marianne Williamson speaking about the "dark psychic energy" of the country), there were still some moments that the Internet clipped out and had some fun with on Twitter.

Related: The Best Tweets and Memes From the Latest Democratic Debate