As if the '90s aren't "back" enough, Destiny’s Child may be reuniting during Beyoncé ’s upcoming Coachella performance—or at least that’s what fans across the Internet are hoping. Turns out that Beyoncé having to reschedule the gig last year after announcing her pregnancy may have been worth the wait. Of course, that is assuming that the speculation turns out to be true.

Beyoncé has been known to leave subtle clues here and there on Instagram about upcoming news. In September of 2015, months before the Lemonade drop, which was in April of the following year, she posted a photo of herself savoring the scent of a lemon—gasp. There’s also the few times she was snapped holding up two fingers, way before she had announced her pregnancy with twins, clearly yet another clue, according to stans who follow her every move.

As broken down by Buzzfeed , clue number 1 is a photograph that Beyoncé posted of herself on Instagram donning an AC/DC tee—except only the letters “DC” are showing. Then, clue 2 (which may be more of a stretch) comes from one of the four original Destiny’s Child members (circa The Writing's on the Wall ), LaTavia Roberson, who has recently been posting a series of throwback photos and Tweeted: “I have so much to tell you guys! All I'm allowed to say right now is.. never mind." Lastly, while including the bee emoji—synonymous with Beyoncé of course—Michelle Williams shared an image in her Instagram story of a leather ensemble with the caption: “Y’all remember this performance outfit from Super Bowl…”

It’s easy to see that every little thing Queen Bey does, even when it comes to the images she posts on social media, is methodically thought through. So while it’s all speculation for now, and we have yet to get dropped a hit from Kelly Rowland, it's not a stretch to imagine such a surprise taking place. After all, Beyoncé does love a good statement moment. For now, we’ll have to wait until Coachella weekend, in April of next year. And in the meantime, watch out for more clues.

