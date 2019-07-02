With the recent announcement that The Notebook will be spun into a Broadway show, and the recent success of Mean Girls: The Musical , it is shaping up to be quite a year for mid-aughts movies that will be given the stage musical treatment. The Devil Wears Prada is no exception. For nearly two years, there have been discussions regarding a Broadway moment for the beloved movie and novel.

Now, the musical version of the 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep has found a cast for its first official reading, and is inching towards a stage premiere. If you're hoping Streep or Hathaway will reprise their roles as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, don't hold your breath. Some fresh Broadway talent has been tapped, instead.

Following last year's announcement that Elton John , Shaina Taub, and Paul Rudnick were developing the music, lyrics, and book for the musical, Playbill reports that the role of Miranda Priestly (the titular "Devil," if you will) will be filled by Emily Skinner, a Tony-nominated performer, for the reading.

Andy Sachs, the fashion magazine assistant who is in over her head, will be played by Krystina Alabado, known for her roles on Broadway in American Idiot and American Psycho , and most recently for portraying Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls . The role of Emily—Miranda's other, snobbier assistant—will be filled to Heléne Yorke, whom you may know from High Maintenance and The Other Two . Mario Cantone will read Nigel, the art director who has Andy's back (the Stanley Tucci role in the movie), and Etai Benson will take on the lines of blando chef of a boyfriend, Nate (played by Adrian Grenier in the film).

However, there's a catch: the musical is still in development, and a reading is just the first step before it makes its way to Broadway (after this would be a workshop, and, finally, an out-of-town try out run). Those productions don't just happen. There's a lot to iron out before hand. Plus, there's no promises that the entire announced cast for the reading will make its way to the end with it. As of right now, there is no publicized timeline for when The Devil Wears Prada will be performed on stage, but the aforementioned cast will assemble for the reading this week. That's all.

