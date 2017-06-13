Diana Ross ' son, Ross Arne Naess, made his "Endless Love" official. According to Essence, the 29-year-old wed Kimberly Ryan in a magical ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The couple has been together for 11 years and is about to welcome their second child together. Before the event took place, Page Six reported that it would be a “Bohemian,” “shoes-optional” affair, where friends and family will spend the weekend “living in tents.” Based on the photos that guests shared on Instagram, that prediction wasn't too far off.

The reception took place inside of a white-washed barn, and all of the women in attendance wore flowy white dresses and ethereal flower crowns. The bride wore a stunning long-sleeved, off the shoulder dress with peasant sleeves and gold embroidery, and the groom complimented her style beautifully in an old-fashioned top hat and tux. The little girls in attendance were dressed like fairy-princesses, wearing gold tutus.

The event itself was a true family affair. Naess is Ross’ fourth child (in a line of five), and all of his siblings, including Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Hunger Games star Evan Ross were in attendance. Naess's sister-in-law, Ashlee Simpson ( who's married to Evan ) served as one of Ryan's bridesmaids, and her sister Jessica Simpson was there, too.

Of course, Diana Ross attended the ceremony looking fabulous as ever in her own white dress. According to Essence , rumor has it that she took the stage at her son's wedding to serenade the newlyweds, though the reports have yet to be confirmed.

Someone who did take the stage, though? Younger brother Evan, who was tasked with singing the first dance song. "I was choking back tears the whole time. So beautiful!" commented one of Ryan's friends on a photo of the adorable moment.

Ellis-Ross captioned her photos from the day #Magicalweddingweekend, which seems to be a perfectly accurate description.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Tracee Ellis Ross Tries to Explain Commes Des Garçons to an Amused Jimmy Kimmel

See What's Trending in W Video: