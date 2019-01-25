Before Diane Kruger got pregnant—she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Norman Reedus , of The Walking Dead fame, in the fall—she didn’t really want to have a baby.

“I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time,” she told Porter in a new interview released Friday. “I was too selfish.” But when she turned 35, the tide shifted—and then it was a matter of waiting “for the right person to come along.” (The right person, it seems, was Reedus, though it took a minute to get there: Kruger is now 42, and she split from longtime boyfriend Joshua Jackson in 2016.)

She and Reedus have, so far, declined to share the name of their newborn, and it took more than a month for Kruger to even reveal the baby’s gender (it’s a girl). Aside from a few paparazzi shots and some Instagrams—the couple spent the holidays with Reedus’s ex, Helena Christensen, and their teenage son Mingus—they’ve maintained a cone of privacy around their new family.

But there’s one thing Kruger has remained pretty up front about: She may have changed her mind about having a baby, but she’s still not convinced by marriage. “Never say never,” she conceded. “I would have a party. I’d like to wear a nice dress. But I’m not religious, so that aspect of marriage doesn’t mean anything to me. There’s obviously a financial security that comes with marriage, but I’m financially independent—I don’t need anyone for that.”

Kruger was married, once—in 2001, she wed French director Guillaume Canet; they split in 2006. “Without sounding pessimistic, I learned that I don't believe in marriage. I believe in a commitment that you make in your heart. There’s no paper that will make you stay,” Kruger told Glamour several years ago. “A guy friend of mine said, and it made a lot of sense, that people should get married at the end of the road, not the beginning.” So, you know, maybe eventually, she’ll decide she wants a “nice dress” and a party. After all, she probably never thought she'd get a tattoo , either.