For anyone wondering if Diplo’s decision to livestream Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Las Vegas wedding may have left their friendship on thin ice, the answer is, oh hell no. The deejay and super-producer let the world know that all is well via a brand new video for their joint song “Lonely,” which not only features all three Jonas brothers, but also pokes fun at Diplo’s notorious wedding guest faux pas.

In the clip, which was released on Thursday at midnight after a pretty intense push on social media, Diplo tries to contact Joe via Facetime, call or text, in an attempt to apologize for sharing his wedding with the world. After getting rejected over and over again by Joe, Diplo turns to Nick and Kevin. He even goes as far as sending Joe a chocolate fruit arrangement with a card that reads, “Call me back,” signed “Thomas Wesley (Diplo)”.

When the brothers finally do decide to give Diplo his due by answering his call, technology gets in the way, and Diplo’s phone dies.

The tongue-in-cheek video should put any rumors of a rift between Diplo and Joe to rest once and for all. Back in May, Joe ignited those rumors , when he appeared on a UK radio show and joked (?) that Diplo “ruined” his wedding. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds,” Joe said at the time, adding that he and Turner had a good laugh about the whole affair. “We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous.”

