What happens when three of the biggest names in pop music right now—Ariana Grande , Miley Cyrus, and Lana del Rey—team up for a femme fatale style takedown? We get "Don't Call Me Angel," the first single those three singers have ever recorded all together, and a music video to match.

Just months ahead of the premiere of the new Charlie's Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart , Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the titular angels, the tercet of Grande, Cyrus, and del Rey linked up to don some angel wings and perform the song for the film's soundtrack. But just because they're wearing angel wings doesn't mean they can't behave like devils if they want.

"Don't Call Me Angel" was previewed a little bit during the trailer for Charlie's Angels , and teased heavily on all three singers' Instagram accounts for the past couple of months. At the same time they have each released some singles , an EP , and an album (in del Rey's case) over the summer, so the release of this joint single couldn't have been better timing for any of them.

With Cyrus in the boxing ring beating up a bad boy, del Rey throwing knives at a man-shaped target (with fairly sharp aim, of course), Grande leading the charge from the roof with a walkie talkie while helicopters swarm above, and the three of them sharing a bacchanal feast of grapes, wine and pasta in a house that is not their own, the music video (directed by Hannah Lux Davis, of course) gives each pop star a chance to showcase her signature musical style.

It's no "Independent Women, Part I," but it'll do for now. And we're still holding out for del Rey to record the next James Bond theme song, anyway.

