All hail Dame Maggie Smith. She’s back as the Dowager Countess in the first trailer for the Downton Abbey movie, in theaters this September. Fans have been yearning for a continuation of the long-running PBS Masterpiece series, which tells the story of the wealthy Crawley family and the servants who work in their mansion. The trailer picks up a few years after the end of the series; it’s 1927, and the Crawleys are more modern than ever. Lady Mary wears a vest! She also sports a very cute Louise Brooks bob.

The film focuses on a visit to Downton from the King and Queen of the United Kingdom. At the time, the royals would have been King George V (the charming, stuttering monarch played by Colin Firth in The King’s Speech ) and his wife, Queen Mary. The trailer shows a flurry of preparation for the royal visit—with friction between the courtly attendants and the servants at Downton. Is Republican (anti-royalist) sentiment coming to Downton? Probably not.

The trailer features some particularly fabulous one-liners from Smith, including the idea that she “never argues” but rather “explains,” and an explanation that it is rather complicated to remove her ornate hats. And while these clips mainly feature scenes relating to the King and Queen’s stay, a previous teaser has a bit more Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery ), who is contemplating an unthinkable move from Downton.

In addition to Smith and Dockery, most of the main cast is back: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Allen Leech, and Elizabeth McGovern will all appear in the film. Breakout star Lily James won’t be featured, but as she told People , she’s “so excited for it—I’m going to be front row!”