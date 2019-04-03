The long-awaited Downton Abbey movie is becoming realer by the day. Even though the tiniest of teasers was released back in December, and the cast has shared photos from the set, we've yet to see an actual trailer.

But, now, at least a few people have seen it at CinemaCon, where the official trailer recently premiered. Apparently, the film will be downright regal. That's because it will center around a visit from the royal family, including members King George V and Queen Mary, the grandparents of the UK's current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. In the clip, which has yet to be released for most commoners to see, the Crawley family and their staff of maids, butlers and cooks are positively stressed, preparing for the arrival of the royals. It takes place in 1927, as Variety notes, and the family has less luxuries to offer the royals due to the Great Depression and the end of the first World War. Accordingly, they have to bring back their head butler Carson to make sure everything runs just right for the visit—albeit on a budget.

Here's the teaser from December:

Just like the teaser, the trailer reportedly confirms that part of the appeal of the movie is all of the luxurious real estate and landscaping we get to glimpse in it. Those riches might be fleeting, though, as Lady Mary Crawley is considering packing up to start a different chapter, before her maid, Anna Bates, pleads with her, “Downton Abbey is the heart of this community and you’re keeping it beating.”

As previously reported , the film is serving as a reunion for the original cast, which will still include Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, and Joanne Froggatt. Outside of that crew, the script was handled by series creator Julian Fellowes and the film is being directed by Brian Percival, who helmed the TV show's pilot. As producer Gareth Neame formerly teased, “When the television series drew to a close, it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie, and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production. Julian’s script charms, thrills, and entertains, and in Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen." We'll only have to wait until September 20 to see it in full.