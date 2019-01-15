Drake is about to have a landmark 2019, without even releasing an album. That's because the rapper has reportedly become the next musician to land a Las Vegas residency. Following in the footsteps of Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez , Drake has apparently inked a contract to play a total of 12 shows in Sin City, raking in over $10 million for the whole thing, as The Blast notes .

While Drake has yet to confirm the 12 shows, he did recently tell fans that he would be in the city "all year." "Vegas! When I came back, I thought it’d be back at T-Mobile Arena or some [stuff]. But I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lotta chances to see me," Drizzy told the crowd at a recent show at XS, as the Las Vegas Review Journal pointed out .

After that show, Drake hinted at the residency on Instagram, posting a photo from his performance with the caption "New home." For just that one show, he reportedly made $2 million, which makes a potential 12-show run for more than $10 million look like somewhat of a bargain. Apparently, though, those shows wouldn't demand too much schedule-blocking from Drake, as they would reportedly happen over a two-year period.

Gaga is now setting an example of what that would look like as she's been able to handle other commitments outside of her own residency. (See: her recent red carpet and awards show spree.) Gaga's residency is even more demanding, as she is scheduled to perform a total of 27 shows over one year. Plus, she's doing two separate shows: Enigma, her avant-garde pop concert, and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, which is exactly what it sounds like. For all of that, Gaga will make reportedly $100 million—more than the $79 million Drake reportedly earned on his recent tour with Migos.

While Lady Gaga's residency brings the theatrics, it will be interesting to see what Drake does for his. Two years ago, he performed from inside the Bellagio water fountain for the Billboard Music Awards, which would be almost impossible to top in a residency capacity.

Loading View on Instagram

One thing that is for sure: his love of the poker tables. Just yesterday Drake shared a signed copy of a poster for the 1998 gambling drama Rounders , with stacks of cash underneath it. He even has a tattoo dedicated to the film.

Loading View on Instagram

So don't be surprised if you see the film's stars Matt Damon and Edward Norton taking in one of his Vegas shows in the future.