Last night marked the first performance of Lady Gaga's residency in Las Vegas, a show she's calling "Enigma," and oh, what a night it was. She rode a robot. She played the guitar. She dressed up as herself, but old? She did all the hits and then some, and she wore a bunch of costumes, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were there! Hey, if anyone can make Las Vegas cool again, it's Gaga.

Couldn't be there? Here's every fact and artifact abut the show we could find, just in case tickets are to the real Park MGM out of your price range and you want to have a little mini-concert on your own in bed.

First, get hyped with this teaser trailer for the show, in which a pigtailed girl gets...robot-itized? And sucked into an electronic vortex, kind of like a post-apocalyptic Sailor Moon transformation. At the end, a creepy alien welcomes you to the show, so at least there's that:

Next, gather up your friends! The real Gaga show featured Regina King, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Adam Lambert in the audience, but if you want to just listen with your mom, we won't tell:

Also presumably there was the singer's fiancé Christian Carino, who ahead of the show posted a picture of her feet:

According to Gaga Daily , "Gaga collaborated with Nicola Formichetti (styling), Richy Jackson (choreography), Boys Noize (sound design), Eli Russell Linetz (stage design)" for the show, in which she rode a robot, played guitar, and sang her heart out.

Obviously, there was also merch:

Before she took the stage, Gaga tweeted , "About to step out. I can hear you. I’m so excited. I love you. Welcome to #ENIGMA." Four hours later, she posted a picture of herself in a blue wig and headset, AKA Full On Popstar Mode. Earlier this week, she also shared video of herself feeling all of the feelings as she looked around her residency space.

Now the moment you've all been waiting for... A Star Is Born's Ally Maine in the flesh, performing "The Shallow" for the first time ever with a real live audience:

Finally, without further ado, here's the set list according to JustJared :

Just Dance Poker Face LoveGame Dance In The Dark Beautiful, Dirty, Rich The Fame Telephone Applause Paparazzi Aura Scheiße Judas Government Hooker I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover) The Edge of Glory Alejandro Million Reasons You and I Bad Romance Born This Way Shallow

Congratulations, Gaga!

