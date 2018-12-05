Lady Gaga might be having a better 2018 than anyone else. Not only is she poised to sweep award shows thanks to her performance in A Star Is Born , she's already secured one honor this year: Having one of the most popular tweets of 2018.

What's all the more impressive is that her tweet, which has become the third most-liked and retweeted one this year, isn't even from 2018. No, it's six years old. That's how much she's dominated the cultural conversation this year. She seemingly didn't have to try hard to, either — or, possibly try at all. That's because the tweet in question may have been a pocket tweet. It consists of a bunch of random letters, numbers and exclamation marks thrown together into one overwhelmed mess. In other words, a true symbol of this rollercoaster of a year.

For that reason, the tweet has been picked up as a go-to reaction on Twitter, sparking memes like, "me driving on a new and terrifying roundabout and realizing I’m in the wrong lane."

As for the most-quoted tweet of the year, that honor goes to a GIF of Barack Obama mid-mic drop.

The former president also earned the title of having the second-most liked tweet of the year, which was much more somber. In the wake of the Parkland shooting at at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, which took 17 lives, Obama commented on the anti-gun violence movement that emerged. "Young people have helped lead all our great movements," he wrote, which resulted in 440,796 retweets and 1,622,907 likes. "How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We've been waiting for you. And we've got your backs." Coincidentally or not, March for Our Lives was the number one most-tweeted about movement of 2018 with NFL Protests, Students Stand Up, Me Too, and Black Lives Matter following, respectively in that order.

Notably, no tweets from current president Donald Trump made the cut.