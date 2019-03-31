Elon Musk is leaning into his growing reputation as the world’s most eccentric billionaire. On Saturday, the tech entrepreneur revealed his new gig as a SoundCloud rapper when he posted a link to his debut single on Twitter. “RIP Harambe” is a woozy, auto tune-heavy track dedicated to the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla who became an Internet sensation after he died in 2016.

The song appears to be under the banner of something Musk is calling Emo G records, which might own the record for the most short-lived record label of all time. Just hours after Musk posted the song, he followed it up with a tweet that read, “I’m disappointed that my record label failed.” Okay then.

Musk continued his bizarre online antics by tweeting a duck emoji, followed by another message that spells doom for Emo G Records. “Duck emoji defeats Emo G Records. Crushing victory,” he tweeted.

There’s no telling what spawned Musk’s surprise foray into the murky world of SoundCloud rap, but we’re guessing he was at least partly inspired by his musician girlfriend, Grimes. The on-and-off couple appear to be back on, at least according to Grimes herself . In a recent interview with WSJ magazine, Grimes nearly “collapsed” and groaned when the topic of Musk arose. "Don't tell him I groaned just now," she said. "I groaned out of, I don't know, feminism. I mean, he's a super-interesting goddamn person."

Grimes and Musk’s unlikely pairing has become the subject of major interest for some people, and often times it seemed like the two were actively courting the attention. But as Grimes explained in the interview, she wasn't ready for what came after she revealed that she was dating the Tesla executive.

“I was simply unprepared," she said. "I've just been wallowing in indie music for, like, a decade. I just thought I could keep going along in my funny little way, and then you casually respond to someone in a tweet and it's on Fox News, and you're like, 'Ugh,' you know? That was a very disturbing moment."

