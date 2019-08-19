Sir Elton John has taken to Twitter to defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from recent harsh headlines.

Harry and Meghan were recently widely criticized after taking a private jet on a holiday to Nice, France, with three-month-old son Archie, despite publicly advocating for the environment. Private jets (frequently utilized by fellow environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio) are not exactly environmentally friendly. The royals were hit with a barrage of bad press for traveling on one.

But John, the legendary rockstar, defended Harry and Meghan’s use of a private jet with a long-winded Twitter thread explaining the choice. John, a close friend of the late Princess Diana who performed at the royal wedding, clarified that he had provided the plane for the royal couple, and that he had paid the fees to render the flight carbon neutral.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight,” he continued. “To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™.”

John finished his thread with a request to the press, urging them to stop writing critical headlines. “I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity,” he wrote. “And I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

Harry and Meghan recently hosted a meeting for Roots & Shoots, Jane Goodall’s environmental action group. Harry recently made headlines for declaring that he would have “two [children], maximum” for the sake of the planet.