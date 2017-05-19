This week, Emily Ratajkowski is in France for her first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, and, unsurprisingly, she's taken the opportunity to wear several daring, eye-catching looks. When she first arrived on Wednesday, the model wore a colorful sundress from up-and-coming Italian fashion brand Attico, and later hit the red carpet wearing a custom ivory silk gown from Twinset — complete with an up-to-there slit and dramatic train. Both ensembles were definite wins for the model, but not really what Cannes is all about--the film festival has become an opportunity for actresses and models to really go all out on the red carpet. On Thursday night, at the premiere of Loveless, Ratajkowski finally lived up to the challenge, wearing a totally sheer lace jumpsuit that boasted a bustle and train that tied around her waist like a thick obi belt. The jumpsuit also featured a front cutout that revealed her décolletage and a sheer mesh overlay along her neckline, giving an off-the-shoulder look. To complement the dramatic look, Ratajkowski kept her hair and makeup simple, wearing a just-woke-up-like-this braid swinging down her back.

Pinterest Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

This edgy creation was the genius of Roberto Cavalli’s former creative director Peter Dundas. It was announced that Dundas would be leaving the Italian design house in October, but no news about his next move was reported at that time. The designer then hinted to WWD that there might be a line coming for spring 2018, though he has said little more about it since then. Could it be that this is our first taste of things to come? Beyoncé was the first to debut one of the designer's post-Cavalli creations, wearing a custom gold gown during her epic Grammys performance in February. But Dundas’ designs had yet to walk the red carpet — until now. Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski, it may seem that there's more news to come.

