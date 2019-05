In 1991, Madonna showed up to the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Madonna: Truth or Dare in a silk bra and tap shorts and Pepto-pink overcoat by Jean-Paul Gaultier. Twenty-five years later, Charlize Theron took to that same red carpet in a canary yellow Dior Couture gown with a miles-long train. No precise aesthetic defines the festival's red carpet aside from a penchant for statements and a bit of adventurous glamour. Models and actors alike— Liya Kebede Cate Blanchett —have nailed the assignment wearing a range of designers including big names like Lanvin, Givenchy, and Alexander McQueen, and relatively more niche labels like Haider Ackermann ( Tilda Swinton will perennially make our best dressed list ), Narciso Rodriguez, and Ralph & Russo. As stars begin to descend on the south of France for the 2019 edition, we're highlighting a few of our favorite statements from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet through the ages.