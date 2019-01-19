Unlike her character in The Favourite , Emma Stone is happily low-key and drama-free when it comes to relationships. She and her boyfriend Dave McCary made their first public outing in months together last night while sitting court side to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the LA Clippers. And since the game was in Los Angeles, some people would consider it to be a Clippers Game, but, sorry, whenever the Warriors play, it's a Warriors game.

McCary is a director at Saturday Night Live and also helmed the indie comedy Brigsby Bear . He and Stone presumably met when she hosted the show in December 2016, and were first linked in October of the following year . Remember, this was back when Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first became an item, and the height of the Ben Affleck/Lindsay Shookus drama, so, somehow, Emma Stone was actually only like the third most interesting SNL -related girlfriend at the time. Wow, can you even remember a time before Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson blew everyone else out of the water, romance-wise? We were so young...

Stone and McCary have rarely even been spotted together over the past year, but we got confirmation that the two were definitely still on last month , when Stone and the sister band Haim hosted a roller rink holiday party. There, a source spotted them dancing and smiling, describing the two as "attached at the hip".

They definitely seem happy together, and we now they work well together; the sketch McCary directed Stone in, "Wells For Boys," remains a thing of strange beauty. Should we just watch it real quick? EVERYTHING IS FOR YOU AND THIS ONE THING IS FOR HIM.

