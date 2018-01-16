Everything Sucks! , one of the newest series coming to Netflix this year, is right on trend with all the 90s nostalgia we can't seem to get enough of .

Set in the town of Boring, Oregon in 1996, Everything Sucks! tells the story of Boring High School's A/V and Drama Clubs as they combine forces to make a movie about what a drag high school can be. (By the way, yes, the name of the town is real ) The series stars Sydney Sweeney , Peyton Kennedy , Jahi Winston , Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Rio Mangini and is set to premiere on Netflix in 2018.

The first Pop-Up Video -esque teaser clip and images give a glimpse of what we can be on the lookout for, aside from, of course, all of our favorite throwback music and the usual mayhem of a teen dramedy. It opens with a teacher rolling in a extra large TV with a VCR player (remember those?!) and then posits some quippy tid-bits about what high school was like back in the day. "When 'erase' had to dry," reads one text bubble next to a kid whiting-out a mistake on a piece of paper. "When posts were iron-on," reads another, next to a backpack with decals on it.

Executive producers Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan told Digital Trends that they think everyone will be able to relate to the trials, tribulations, and general struggle that high school can be. "This is a great time to take a look back at high school and relive the fashion, music, and attitudes of the mid-’90s the way we remember it," they said. "Not sensationalized, not watered down; but desperate, heartfelt, awkward, and exciting.” Sounds about right, to be honest. Check it out below:

