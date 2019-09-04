Ewan McGregor is set to star as the legendary fashion designer Halston in a new Netflix miniseries from Ryan Murphy . The late designer, born Roy Halston Frowick, was the subject of a critically praised documentary, simply titled Halston , released earlier this year. It’s prime time for him to get the biopic treatment. And considering the casting and Murphy’s already strong track record when it comes to fashion-centric television– The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story was excellent and, considering how very good it was, underrated–this should be really, really good. Inject it into our waiting veins.

In a new profile for TIME , Murphy unveiled a massive slate of upcoming shows for Netflix. As Deadline previously reported, Murphy is adapting Broadway musical The Prom , starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman; he is making a 10-part docuseries about Andy Warhol; and a program called A Secret Love about a lesbian couple that came out in their eighties. His series The Politician , an Election -style black comedy about a high school student council election starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt, comes out on September 27th, and he’s also working on finishing up the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratchet, starring Murphy favorite Sarah Paulson. And Hollywood, starring Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor, will premiere in May and “look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed.”

Murphy is also teaming up with Jessica Lange on a Marlene Dietrich biopic focusing on the star’s life in Las Vegas in the 1960s. Does he sleep? Clearly not.

“I’m so booked,” he told TIME . “When am I going to do it? I don’t know. I’m only into April of next year’s calendar.”

Murphy also spoke about his massive success and unrestrained ambition. “My whole life has been in search of that brass ring, and now somebody actually thinks I’m worthy as opposed to being an aberration?” he said. “People are astounded that I still want that. But everyone wants to be seen. Everyone wants to be loved.”