Netflix’s Ryan Murphy era is officially upon us. After signing a $300 million contract with the streaming giant, the super-producer revealed the first fruits of his labor in the form of a sprawling new trailer for his upcoming show, The Politician .

Built in the mold of his ultra-popular anthology series American Horror Story and American Crime Story , each season will chronicle a specific political race. For the inaugural season, Murphy is focusing his lens on Payton Hobart, an intensely ambitious Santa Barbara high school student who’s running for student body president and has aspirations for the Oval Office.

Played by Broadway star Ben Platt, Hobart has a keen political intuition, which leads to him choosing a cancer-stricken student (Zoey Deutch) as his running mate. Because this is from the madcap mind of one of television’s great auteurs (and as the trailer indicates), things quickly escalate to a point that may or may not involve murder. There also seems to be a healthy dose of political satire that mirrors our current climate. “He can’t vote without a student ID,” a high school pollster tells a fellow student in the trailer. “Otherwise they’d bus in a bunch of kids from other schools to vote illegally.”

As is always the case with a Ryan Murphy production, The Politician is a family affair. Along with Platt and Deutch, the show also stars Murphy stalwart Jessica Lange, as well as Lucy Boynton , and reported guest appearances from Judith Light and Better Midler. And since Murphy created the show alongside his former Glee partners Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk, Falchuk’s spouse, Gwyneth Paltrow , also has a sizable role as Hobart’s mother.

In other words, we’re all in. The Politician drops on Netflix on September 27. Watch the trailer below.

Related: January Jones Joins Ryan Murphy's The Politician at Netflix