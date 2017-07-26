Zoë Kravitz has been on a bit of a roll lately: starring in the hit HBO mini-series Big Little Lies and a major summer film with Rough Night, and, as her Instagram would indicate, is now taking a much-deserved summer vacation in Italy. The actress's streak is continuing on, as she fronts the new Fall 2017 campaign for Tiffany & Co, exclusively released here.

"I remember at around age 12 seeing the little Blue Box and knowing that it meant something very special was inside," Kravitz told W .

The campaign is called “There’s Only One,” meant to celebrate the power of individuality and self-expression, and marks the first campaign under the direction of newly implemented chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff. The former executive creative director of Coach, who was appointed to the role in January 2017, was tasked with overseeing Tiffany & Co. brand jewelry and luxury accessories, store design, e-commerce, advertising, and marketing.

"I think being an individual is one of the more exciting things about being alive," said Kravitz. "And self expression is our right as humans. "To live, love, and express ourselves."

Shot by Inez & Vinoodh, Kravitz is joined by five additional stars in the Fall 2017 campaign: Elle Fanning, Janelle Monáe , Annie Clark, aka musician St. Vincent, supermodel Cameron Russell, and America Ballet Theater principal dancer David Hallberg . "They are very encouraging," Kravitz said of working with the photo duo. "They want it to feel natural. I also love watching the way they work with each other."

Pinterest The Fall 2017 Tifffany & Co campaign.

Kravitz's images see the 28-year-old sporting a blonde pixie-cut—the summer's seemingly hottest haircut —wearing Tiffany HardWear designs and a Return to Tiffany pendant. Of how she incorporates jewelry into her personal style, Kravitz said, "I usually have some staples that I always wear, and then I'll add something special that speaks to the way I'm feeling that day."

The multi-hyphenate will seemingly have plenty of opportunities to wear the new Tiffany & Co pieces on the red carpet in the coming months. Big Little Lies is up for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series. The actress also has several projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming sequel to the Harry Potter off-shoot Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them .

Then, of course, there is the upcoming New York Fashion Week, of which Kravitz is a staple, always popping up to support pal Alexander Wang, as well as new favorite Monse, with whom she attended the 2017 Met Gala.

