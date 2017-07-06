If the front row of the Chanel Haute Couture show is any evidence, the go-to do of the summer is definitely a bleach blonde buzz cut. That's what both Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne seemed to have in mind. The pop star and model-turned-actress showed up at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris on Tuesday looking more than a little alike. Matching chokers only highlighted the similarities.

In response, Twitter did what it always does, which is freak out, especially once Kristen Stewart , a longtime Chanel muse, showed up... rocking the same style as well. Although to be fair, Stewart premiered her 'do at Cannes , so we can't accuse her of being a copycat.

In fact, Stewart, shaved her head for a movie — the upcoming Underwater , in which she'll play a mechanical engineer who works, you guessed it, underwater (on an oil rig). The cut was just "practical," Stewart told Today , adding, "I've been wanting to do this for a long time.... It feels amazing." Cara, too, shaved her hair to play a terminally ill character opposite Jaden Smith in Life in a Year . And while her managers may have objected to the cut initially , Delevingne later called it "one of the most liberating things I have ever done in my life" to Glamour U.K . Katy's cut, a little longer than the other two, wasn't for a movie — it was kind of an accident. She previously explained to Ellen Degeneres that "sometimes your hair falls out when you go too blonde," referring to an earlier attempt at bleaching. Cutting became the way to save her hair and keep it healthy, and now reportedly she loves the look.

In addition to their similar, and similarly on-trend, androgynous hairstyles, all three women have major projects either just released or coming up. Perry's fourth major studio album, Witness , just dropped; Delevingne stars alongside Dane DeHaan and Rihanna in the upcoming sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets ; Stewart has several projects in development including Lizzie , a psychological thriller about Lizzie Borden.

In any event, cameras captures the moment both Delevingne and Perry seemed to realize that they had a similar aesthetic going on. Perry latter gamely posed for pictures with Stewart as well. Delevingne and Stewart did not end up smiling together in frame, because, well ...have you heard St. Vincent's new song "New York?" It's so good. What pictures did emerge however were game for some Twitter fun.

