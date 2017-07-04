Chanel's Haute Couture Show Was the Ultimate Homage to Paris

Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Julianne Moore attends the presentation of Chanel's fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Karl Lagerfeld speaks before the presentation of Chanel's fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Kristen Stewart attends the presentation of Chanel's fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.
Chanel presents its fall/winter 2017 couture collection in Paris, during Paris Haute Couture Week.