Paris Haute Couture

Chanel's Haute Couture Show Was the Ultimate Homage to Paris With previous sets including a rocket set to launch into outer space and an over-the-top supermarket, filled with Chanel-branded merchandise, it may look as if the Fall 2017 Chanel Haute Couture show was simple in comparison, but truly it was anything but. For the occasion, Karl Lagerfeld built a custom replica of Paris' most iconic monument, the Eiffel Tower, and placed it in the center of the Grand Palais. Models walked underneath and around the towering structure, wearing elegant dresses in shades of white, gray, and black. The brands muses, including actresses Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart, both sat front row for the experience. Get a closer look at the show here.