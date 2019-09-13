Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal , the New York Times reports . Along with the two-week sentence, the former Desperate Housewives star will have to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine. Once she’s completed her sentence at a to-be-determined correctional facility, she’ll have one year probation. Huffman is set to begin her sentence on October 25.

"I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period," Huffman said in a statement.

Huffman was accused of bribing William Singer, the college admissions guru who was said to be the ringleader of the operation that became known as “Operation Varsity Blues.” Singer is said to have falsified Huffman’s daughter’s SAT score, after he reportedly received a $15,000 payment from the 56-year-old actress.

"I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children," Huffman added. "I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions."

Lori Laughlin , who’s perhaps the next most well-known person embroiled in the scandal, continues to fight the charges against her.

