The newly release trailer of Angelina Jolie 's upcoming Netflix film First They Killed My Father has few words, but packs an emotional punch.

The biographical thriller — which is adapted from the 2000 nonfiction book First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers by Loung Ung, one of Jolie's closest friends — tells the true story of how Ung managed to survive a childhood under the brutal Pol Pot regime and how she finally escaped during the country's Khmer Rouge period. In between, she was forced to train as a child soldier and served for many years in a work camp after her family fled their upper-crust life to avoid potential execution.

The Jolie-directed film will be released on Netflix on September 15 and features only native Cambodian children, some of whom had zero acting experience. "The heart of it is Loung’s story — it's the story of a war through the eyes of a child, but it is also the story of a country," Jolie said earlier this year in the film's preview . "It's the first time there's something on this size about this war in this country ... I feel like nobody's here for themselves. And everybody who's here to do any job is here to put something forward and help their country speak."

Watch the trailer below.

