Game of Thrones fans are very, very upset about the show's final season, and they're going to let HBO know about it with a strongly worded petition to rewrite season 8. More than one million (perhaps delusional) people have signed "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers" on change.org . The featured photo even shows the Night King rolling his eyes and a silent inner monologue that says, "Dude, bro, are you serious?"

Dylan D., of Fort Worth, Texas, says he created the petition after the airing of episode 4, “The Last of the Starks," with a goal of 1.5 million signatures. It was ignored at first when he posted on Reddit, but one week and half-a-million signatures later, it picked up steam. "I was blown away," he wrote in an update on the site. Dylan D. not surprisingly, still hasn't heard from anyone over at HBO and admits, "I don’t think people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series (keep in mind the prequel spinoffs). It costs a fortune to shoot one episode, and I think most signers understand that."

However, he voices what many were feeling as they watched their former savior Daenerys Targaryen, who only a season before was all mushy in her nephew Jon Snow's arms, incinerate a city of people out of pure madness. "There is so much awful crap going on in the world, people like me need to escape into things like Star Wars and Game of Thrones ."

Meanwhile, among the million-plus fans who signed the petition, there were some, well, takes about season 8. A representative selection below:

"this season is dog shit."

"Season 8 Blows."

"I hate u all for killing my hero cersi inventor"

"Pathetic display; any high school drama student could have written a better conclusion."

"Not satisfied by current episodes"

"Got season 8 is like a like a peace of shit in a group of diamonds....."

"GOT SEASON 8 is like a drop of ink in a cup of milk..."

Whether Jon kills his Aunt Dany and his cousin Sansa takes the throne or Dany, covered in the ashes of King's Landing residents, becomes the Night Queen or Mad Queen or whatever, the show ends tonight, Sunday, on HBO.