Gigi Hadid has always been openly grateful when it comes to talking about the support she receives from her fans. Case in point—on October 16, Hadid tweeted that the day marks the fifth anniversary of something called “#GiForce.”

“You’re tellin me 5 years of #GiForce ?!!!!! ⚡️ I am more grateful for your good energy and support every year,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to continue to create for you and share so much to come !!! Hope you all have the best day and know you are so loved & appreciated‼️”

But what exactly is #GiForce and, more importantly, why and how could it possibly have an anniversary? One of the supermodel’s fans, who goes by @burgerqueengigi on Twitter, shared a screenshot of an old Tweet from Hadid, wherein she asked her fans to give her some ideas for their fan base name back in 2013. A user named @kyzylmari “won” the contest, and the rest was history. Suddenly, those who place themselves in the camp of loving Gigi Hadid were to be called the Gi-Force (at least until the stans come up with a consensus to change their fanbase name).

When you think about it, though, the idea behind supermodel stan names is not that crazy—Rihanna ’s fanbase is called the Navy, Beyoncé has the Beyhive, and Lady Gaga is a proud mother of her Little Monsters (although her A Star Is Born character, Ally, has yet to be given an official hive name, and you know if that character were a real pop goddess in the year 2018 she would absolutely have a group of stans named after her). Meanwhile, Katy Perry has her KatyCats and Cardi B has her #BardiGang. If the world’s biggest pop stars get to have fan bases with silly names, then so should the supermodel set. They certainly have obsessive fan bases who dutifully re-share updates from their favorites on social media, too.

Here, we imagine a world in which some of the most well known young supermodels have fan bases with cute nicknames.

Bella Hadid

Bellunatics would be the name bestowed upon a supermodel like Bella Hadid , who has amassed over 20 million followers on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner

Fans of her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé get the term “Dash Dolls,” but fans of Kendall Jenner herself would be called Jennerators. You know, because of all of the #content she generates.

Kaia Gerber

Let’s call fans of Kaia Gerber Kai-acs (pronounced like “kayaks”) and hope that they harbor as much love for the supermodel herself as they do for extreme outdoor activities like rafting.

Slick Woods

When you have a name like Slick Woods it might be hard to craft an inventive fanbase nickname that is even more, well, slick, than her actual name, so let’s go with #SlickHive.

Paloma Elsesser

Followers of Paloma Elsesser have a choice between Pals or Elsesserators. Pals feels friendly, cozy and, right (although Elsesserators sounds like it would be a pretty badass nickname for this fanbase, too).

Cara Delevingne

Fans of Cara Delevingne are in luck because their stan name gets to be Delevixens, a nickname which appropriately matches the playful and mischievous nature of the supermodel’s personality. Can’t you just picture a Delevingne fan account with #Delevixens in the bio, accompanied by the smiling purple devil emoji?

