The internet has been buzzing over the news that Gigi Hadid and The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron have been hanging out. Cameron, a 26-year-old model and fan favorite, lost the show to Nashville musician Jed Wyatt–only for it to come out that Wyatt had a girlfriend at home. Bachelorette Hannah Brown asked Cameron out again during the live season finale, but seems like he’s seeing someone else. Namely a noted 24-year-old supermodel.

Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s Los Angeles house on August 2nd, days after the finale aired. But just two days later, on August 4th, Us Weekly reported that he went on a date with Hadid at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House, the outer-borough location of the famed Soho House chain. They shared a car back to her place in Manhattan’s NoHo, and the next day they went bowling with friends at Frames Bowling Lounge in Hell’s Kitchen (weird choice). “Tyler and Gigi were laughing together and she would touch his arm while she was laughing,” a source told the tabloid. “Tyler and Gigi looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another.”

On August 6th, Cameron was photographed leaving Hadid’s apartment. On Monday, August 12th, they were both shot leaving Hadid’s apartment separately. And then last night, August 13th, they were seen having drinks at Justin Theroux’s new Lower East Side bar, Ray’s . "Gigi walked in first holding hands with her girlfriend. Behind her was Tyler and Gigi's friend Cully Smoller," an eyewitness told E! News . "They all seemed to get on great. They walked in laughing together and talking loudly. They all had a great time and were very animated as they sat around laughing and talking."

Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison does not approve. “If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight—which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him,” he told Entertainment Tonight on August 5th. “He’s probably enjoying life really, really well—but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette . So it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

Whatever, man. They seem fun!