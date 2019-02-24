No human being deserves to accompany Glenn Close to an awards ceremony, so Close didn't bring a human being to the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday night. Instead, she brought her dog. Pip, or Sir Pippin of Beanfield, is a Havanese, and a very well-behaved little guy. He walked the blue carpet at the beachside event in Santa Monica with Close and even accompanied her on stage when she won the Best Actress prize for her performance in The Wife .

For the occasion, Close wore a purple suit by Sies Marjan, which she paired with Jimmy Choo heels and diamond jewelry, while Pip wore a collar and his natural fur coat. On her way to the ceremony, Close posted a video on Instagram of Pip sitting calmly on her daughter and costar Annie Starke's lap, as mother and daughter discussed whether or not the dog would be allowed on the carpet. Starke declared that it would be an "outrage!" if Pip weren't allowed in, and so, of course, he was.

Loading View on Instagram

Naturally, the Internet was smitten with this instantly iconic duo, thankful for a little levity amid a controversial awards season. Fans may be split between Lady Gaga, Olivia Colman, and Close when it comes to who deserves statuettes for their performances this year, but at least we can all agree that dogs deserve every award. You dogs, I dogs, everybody says yes dogs.

As Pip rolled around onstage, Close spoke in her acceptance speech about the hard work that had gone into her and her fellow nominees' performances. "I am so honored to be here with all the women in this category," she said . "It's really, really, ever about the work. No matter what you're wearing, no matter what red carpet you walk on, no matter what people say to you—and it's all been extremely humbling and gratifying—the fact that we get together and we tell these stories that makes a difference in the world, that is what we do, and that is why I am so honored to be in this room with this particular group of people."

Close's canine companion was reminiscent of yet another legend who regularly walked the carpet with her pet: the late Carrie Fisher and her beloved French bulldog, Gary. Gary accompanied Fisher to premieres and festivals, and even the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

This, ladies and gentleman, is the true marker of status in Hollywood. No matter how many awards line your shelves, whether you have a star on the Walk of Fame or not, you're nobody 'til your dog is strutting alongside you at a ritzy red carpet event.

Related: Glenn Close's Dog Pip Is the Real Star of The 2019 Awards Season