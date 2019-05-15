This past awards show season, Lady Gaga and Glenn Close were pitted against each other by all of the major shows. While Close ultimately lost at the Oscars again, she gained something entirely new: an even stronger friendship with the pop star's mother, Cynthia Germanotta. Now, in May, the fast BFFs are still hanging out together. And now their friend dates have a third wheel: Cyndi Lauper.

Close, Germanotta, and Lauper recently attended an HBC Foundation fundraiser at L'Avenue at Saks together, where they posed for pictures and chatted up one another. The trio were joined at the event by guests like Vera Wang and Anna Wintour. In the photos taken of them, they look just as thrilled by each other's company as they did throughout awards show season.

It was at the Critics' Choice Awards when Gaga first announced their friendship. After she and Close ended up tying in the award for Best Actress, Gaga gave Close a shoutout in her speech, saying, "My mother and Glenn are good friends, so I'm so very happy that she won this evening."

It was Close who opened up about her friendship with Germanotta at the Oscars, though, when she was asked about it by Ryan Seacrest. “I first met Cynthia at the Bring Change to Mind gala for my foundation that is against the stigma of mental illness,” she told the E! News host. “They do wonderful work with Gaga’s foundation and they just are really good people.”

One of the things Close loves most about Germanotta is the Italian food at Gaga's family's restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, on New York City's Upper West Side. “We went to the restaurant, had a great Italian meal,” she added.

Well, that and Germanotta's sense of adventure: Back in January 2017, Close revealed that after she and Germanotta went out for lunch they accidentally broke into a stranger's apartment while on a nostalgia walk through New York City, looking for Germanotta's first apartment in the city. “Oh my God, that was incredible. That was such a New York moment,” Close later said of the experience. Someone please get these two a reality show.