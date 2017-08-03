Who knew Winnie The Pooh would warrant such a gritty origin story movie? Apparently, Margot Robbie.

Goodbye Christopher Robin 's newest trailer was released Thursday on Robbie's Instagram account. The film tells the story of popular British author A. A. Milne ( Domhnall Gleeson ) and his wife Daphne de Sélincourt Milne (Robbie) as he crafts Pooh Bear and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood with the help of the couple's son, Christopher Robin. Oh, and the help of Christopher's stuffed animals, too.

But although the first Goodbye Christopher Robin trailer seemed to attempt to garner award-season buzz with its pleasant British colloquialisms and literary nostalgia, this one chooses to dig deeper into the psyche of A.A. Milne, who was experiencing major bouts of PTSD after returning home from serving as a captain during World War I. Will he be able to write his whimsical, honey-guzzling tales after what he witnessed overseas? And perhaps more poignantly, should he? Although we know the answer now, it gave Milne a major crisis of conscience at the time, especially considering his writing would propel his family to a level of fame he was never going to be comfortable with.

Also starring period drama staple Kelly Macdonald and Fleabag 's delightful Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Goodbye Christopher Robin will be released on October 13. They will not be playing Kanga or Piglet, sorry.

